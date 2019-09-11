Cubs' Wild-Card Lead Cut, Padres Walk Off 9-8 In 10thThe Cubs' lead for the second NL wild-card spot was cut to one game over Milwaukee and two over Philadelphia.

Grand Slam For Eloy Jimenez, 2-Run Homer For Yoan Moncada As White Sox Top RoyalsRookie Eloy Jimenez hit his first career grand slam, Yoan Moncada launched a monster two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Sky Face A Tough Test In Playoff ReturnNew head coach James Wade took an underachieving Sky team and quickly turned it into to a 20-win team that made the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Blackhawks 'INJN' License Plate To Be RevokedIt hearkens back to a time when white actors played Native Americans in movies, when Native Americans were targets of ridicule.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Marquise Brown, Jamison Crowder Must-Adds After Week 1 PerformancesThe pair of wide receivers had big games in Week 1 and if they're still out there in your league, you want to grab them now.

Hoerner 3 Hits, 4 RBIs In Debut, Cubs Beat Padres 10-2Nico Hoerner went from sitting on his couch in Oakland and watching the Chicago Cubs on TV on Sunday to having a remarkable major league debut with them on Monday night.