CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities discovered a marijuana/THC operation being used to create THC vape cartridges in Kenosha County, Wisconsin earlier this month.
Search warrants were served at locations on Sept. 5 in the villages of Bristol and Paddock Lake. Two people were taken into custody at the Paddock Lake residence and are being held in the Kenosha County Jail.
Items seized included thousands of vape cartridges, liquid THC, cocaine, marijuana, firearms and ammunition. Police also found $59,000 in cash at one of the locations.
Police said the THC had an estimated street value of $1.5 million.