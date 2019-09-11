CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears are finished licking their wounds after the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers a week ago.

As they look to move forward, a blast from the past will greet them in Denver when Bears face the Broncos.

“I was told not to to talk about the last game.”

A more subdued Mitchell Trubisky on Wednesday has turned the page on the disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers, but it wasn’t easy to do so.

“It was a long weird weekend playing on Thursday then sit on that for a couple of days, think about it a lot, see what went wrong. It is a positive culture around here, cut to all the mistakes we made our fixable. We are coming in here with solutions.”

“When we get out of practice today curious to see where everybody’s mindset is, tempo wise, in and out of the huddle. The pace of that is what i am interested in,” said Bears head coach Matt Nagy.

Trubisky and Nagy need to learn from their mistakes – and quickly -since their taking on their former defensive cooridnator Vic Fangio, who knows their tendencies so well.

“We have to do somethings he won’t expect necessarily and do some things he hasn’t seen before,” said Trubisky. “He is a great defensive mind. We have a lot of respect for that.”

Trubisky added “we want a balance attack because we have so many weapons.

This week would be a good time to do it. Teams that have started the season 0-2 since 1990, only 13% make the playoffs.