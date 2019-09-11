CHICAGO (CBS) — Sources tell CBS 2’s Brad Edwards a teenage person of interest is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Marshia Bowman, a mother who was shot in the head while driving in Dolton last month.
Bowman was driving with four of her five children at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Sibley Boulevard and Cottage Grove Avenue when someone in a nearby car starting shooting and she was shot in the head.
A Dolton village spokesman said a suspect in a vehicle going east on Sibley Boulevard fired a gun outside of the car.
She may have been caught in the crossfire when two groups started shooting at each other, but it was unclear who was the target.
Bowman lost control of her minivan – crashing it into a tree near Cottage Grove Avenue.
Witnesses said her four small children were seen running out of the car screaming for help, and saying their mom had been shot.
The kids were all unharmed physically, officials said.