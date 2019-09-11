CHICAGO (CBS) — Congrats to James Wade being voted the WNBA Coach of the Year in a landslide.
Wade is the first-ever Chicago Sky head coach to win the award.
The defensive identity he’s instilled will be needed Wednesday night, as the Sky look to get past the Phoenix Mercury in a single-elimination playoff game.
“I guess we take lessons from the games that we won, but know it’s going to be more intense. Know it’s going to be a new season, know they’re going to give us everything they have,” Wade said.
“I think our pace has been difficult for them to keep up with. They rely a lot of half court and we are the opposite,” said Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot. “We like to run.”
Tip-off at Wintrust Arena is at 6:00. If the fifth-seeded Chicago Sky win, they advance to play in Las Vegas on Sunday.