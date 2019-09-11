CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot Tuesday night in the West Town neighborhood.
Police said they were in the rear of a location near Oakley and Maypole around 9:30 p.m., when they were wounded by gunfire.
All four victims ran away from the scene before they were treated by paramedics and taken to hospitals. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, an 18-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, another 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and a 19-year-old man was shot in both legs, according to police.
One of the 18-year-old men was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The other three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital. None of their injuries was considered life threatening.
Police said they did not have a description of the shooter.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning.
Area Central detectives were investigating.