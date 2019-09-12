CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was injured in a partial building collapse Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The front wall, and parts of the top two floors of a three-story building collapsed Thursday morning at the corner of 5th Avenue and Pulaski Road.
Building collapse still and box response. 5th Avenue and Pulaski one person being looked at possibility of at least one person still inside pic.twitter.com/slnqDwAQLT
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 12, 2019
The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Reports that another person was still inside the building after the collapse appeared to be unfounded.
It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
The Chicago Buildings Department was investigating.
According to city records, the building most recently was inspected in July, when the city issued 10 code violations, including:
- Spalled, loose, or missing bricks; and washed out mortar on the exterior walls.
- Peeling paint on interior walls.
- Leaking and rotten roofing material.
- Missing downspout from the roof gutter.
- Missing screens on the windows on the second and third floors.
- Clogged bathtub drain in one of the apartments.
- Unverified smoke detectors.
- A fire extinguisher without the required tag indicating recharge date.
It was not immediately clear if any of those code violations had been repaired.