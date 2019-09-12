CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges, after he allegedly placed a package full of drugs in a mailbox in Logan Square on Wednesday, prompting a suspicious package call.
Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the police bomb squad was called to clear a “suspicious object” that was dropped off in a mailbox near Fullerton and Central Park avenues.
Several streets were closed, and CTA buses were detoured around the area as police investigated.
Police said, around 2:30 p.m., investigators determined the package was not explosive, and instead contained narcotics.
Pawel Borowski-Beszta, of the Near North Side, has been charged with one felony count each of controlled substance trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. He was due to appear in bond court at noon Thursday.
According to Chcago police, Borowsk-Beszta also was arrested on drug charges in February, after officers pulled him over for a traffic stop near Roosevelt and Morgan, and recovered $20,000 in cash, 17 pounds of marijuana, and more than 18,000 Xanax pills.
https://twitter.com/ChicagoCAPS12/status/1096467422402482176