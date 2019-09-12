  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Calling all of our young ballet dancers – now is your chance to earn a dream role.

The Joffrey Ballet is holding auditions for The Nutcracker starting Thursday.

Auditions will feature girls eight years old and older.

The maximum height is 4-foot-7, and auditions are at 5:00 Thursday evening. Dancers from the audition may be asked to come back on Sunday for another audition.

For the boys, auditions will be on Sunday starting at 10:45 a.m.

There is a maximum height of 5-foot-8.

This year’s show is being created by Tony award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.