CHICAGO (CBS) — Calling all of our young ballet dancers – now is your chance to earn a dream role.
The Joffrey Ballet is holding auditions for The Nutcracker starting Thursday.
Auditions will feature girls eight years old and older.
The maximum height is 4-foot-7, and auditions are at 5:00 Thursday evening. Dancers from the audition may be asked to come back on Sunday for another audition.
For the boys, auditions will be on Sunday starting at 10:45 a.m.
There is a maximum height of 5-foot-8.
This year’s show is being created by Tony award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.