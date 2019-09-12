CHICAGO (CBS) — Images from Drone2 show giant craters in the road, making Ford City Drive one of the worst roads in the area.

CBS 2 has been asking for a year as to when it will get fixed. The repairs came on Thursday.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports the repairs are only to a point.

Dozens of crew members were out earlier Thursday, but from the air, there’s a different perspective. Sheets of blacktop are only hours old, but that work stops at an obvious point, and then the streets show severe decay and potholes.

There’s a reason for that.

Neighbors said for the first time in more than a decade, part of the surface of the Ford City Drive is finally smooth and level.

“That is progress,” said Sylvester Moore.

CBS 2 first visited Moore last year. He owns a condo in the area. In 2018, it the potholes were leveling some car tires.

The stretch at the time called one of Chicago’s worst roadways. It’s getting a $600,000 tax-payer funded makeover – up to a point.

Beyond a white line in the road, Moore said “I have pay for it again.”

That’s because the street is paved up to the part the city said it’s responsible for. Condo owners living nearby privately own the other parts of the street.

Meaning, if they want fresh pavement across the white line, it’s coming out of their wallets.

Alderman Derrick Curtis estimates paving the rest of the road would cost $400,000.

“(Just) can’t take city money and put it on private land. If that’s the case, we’d have to do everyone’s driveway,” Curtis said.

The alderman added that he is planning on hosting meetings with neighbors and nearby property owners to see if there’s a way to fix the road in its entirety.