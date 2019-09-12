CHICAGO (CBS) — A tornado warning has been issued for DeKalb County until 4:15 p.m.
Students at Northern Illinois University are being warned to seek shelter by an NIU Safe alert.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of DeKalb and Lee counties until 4 p.m.
Affected areas include northeastern Lee County and central DeKalb County.
A severe thunderstorm was located near Shabbona moving northeast at 20 mph at 3:05 p.m.
This storm could include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Also expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Areas affected include Sycamore, Genoa, Shabbonaa, DeKalb, Cortland, Maple Park, Malta, Kingston, Lee and Steward. The following interstates will also be affected: I-39 between mile markers 89 and 96; and I-88 between mile markers 83 and 101.
Northern Illinois University is in the affected area.