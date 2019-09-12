  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old football player has died, after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of the swimming pool at Calumet New Tech High School in Gary, Indiana.

Lake County Sheriff’s officers responded to the high school Wednesday evening, and found the boy unresponsive in the pool, which was opened to players after football practice.

The boy was taken to Community Hospital in Munster for treatment.

Lake Ridge New Tech Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Johnson Shirley said Thursday morning the boy had died.

It’s not entirely clear what led up to the incident. Lake County Sheriff’s officials were working with the school to investigate.