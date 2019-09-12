CHICAGO (CBS) — The war of words between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Sen. Ted Cruz over gun violence shows no signs of slowing down.
The latest salvo: Cruz’s rejection of Lightfoot’s invitation to visit Chicago.
“Oh, I’d be happy to go to Chicago, but given the tone and anger in her response, I’m not sure we would see a civil or substantive conversation rather than just a political show,” Cruz said.
“It’s ironic that a guy like Ted Cruz talks about a political stunt,” Lightfoot said. “He’s the master of political stunts, but my invitation to him to Chicago was sincere.”
The mayor said it’s unfair for Cruz to criticize Chicago without having talked to people in the community about the challenges surrounding violence.