CHICAGO (CBS) — Demolition crews are tearing down what’s left of a building, hours after part of it collapsed.

Neighbors said there were warning signs weeks ago. CBS 2 discovered the building has a history of violations with the city of Chicago.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas has the story from West Garfield Park.

One person was hurt, but he only suffered minor injuries. Firefighters said he was outside the building when he was hit by debris.

The city ordered an emergency demolition after the collapse and said it’s they’re going after the owner for the demolition costs.

There was a time when this building held a bar and restaurant, a time before the neighborhood knew it as a vacant eyesore.

Delores Carter said the building has been in bad shape for years.

“I want it gone. I want it gone.”

Now Carter is getting her wish, thanks to an emergency demolition. She said the building has been in bad shape for years. The city is now investigating what caused the collapse. People living and working in the area said they’ve seen smaller pieces fall from the building over the past couple months.

“When I was walking to the bus one day, I was walking past there and debris, bricks and stuff from the top of the building, was falling down,” Carter said.

Records show the city inspected the building a few months ago and spotted 10 violations, including one for loose or missing bricks and washed out mortar.

The owners were also warned in April for failing to register the vacant building with the city.

The department of buildings said it’s on the owner to maintain their property. It’s unclear whether the owner ever tried to fix the problems because, when CBS 2 called, the owner didn’t pick up the phone.

The city holds administrative hearings after writing violations, in part to examine whether problems are corrected. But the hearing had not happened yet for those recent violations.

Firefighters said the building was locked up and they don’t believe anyone was inside during the collapse.

“I’m glad it wasn’t worse,” Carter said.

If you’re driving in this area, the demolition is affecting traffic. Pulaski is completely closed to traffic from Lexington to Congress.