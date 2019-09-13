CHICAGO (CBS) — 18-year-old Avion Fonville was denied bond in the shooting death of Dolton mother Marshia Bowman.
Bowman was driving with four of her eight children at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the intersection of Sibley Boulevard and Cottage Grove Avenue when someone in a nearby car started shooting and she was shot in the head.
New evidence suggests Bowman was likely caught in a crossfire unrelated to her when two groups started shooting at each other, but it was unclear who was the target.
She lost control of her minivan after she was shot, and crashed the vehicle into a tree near Cottage Grove Avenue.
Several of Bowman’s family members were present at the bond hearing in Markham. Fonville returns to court on October 10.
