



Three gas main breaks in less than a week are causing a major headache for people in West Dundee. CBS 2’s Tara Molina learned the construction company behind the mess is looking at possible penalties and more.

“We got up. We had no hot water,” said Tom Chuchman.

He and his wife live right off Huntley Road.

“Couldn’t cook breakfast,” he said.

There was a strong smell outside.

“It was a big inconvenience,” he said. “I would say if you’re doing a big job like this, you should know what you’re doing.”

Nicor tells CBS 2 it will be out monitoring the construction project during excavation work, which Molina is told should wrap up Saturday.

The contractor is also going to have to participate in an excavation safety training class.

The village’s president, Christopher Nelson, said they could face fines, with Nicor reporting all three main breaks to the Illinois Commerce Commission.

“I do believe that the contractor will be required to reimburse Nicor for the repairs,” he said.

Chuchman hopes everyone learns something from this.

“You’re playing with people’s lives,” he said. “People’s safety. And you’re inconveniencing a lot of people.”

Plote Construction Company is the lead on the project.

The company responsible for the gas main breaks is a subcontractor.

CBS 2 reached out to them for a comment Friday but has not heard back.

IDOT released the following statement regarding the issue: