CHICAGO (CBS) — A SouthWest Service Metra train derailed Friday afternoon after striking a semi truck near Wrightwood around 3:20 p.m., Metra confirmed.

The incident happened south of Western off Columbus, north of the Wrightwood stop.

Metra officials say the semi was using a private crossing at the Norfolk Southern landers yard.

Inbound and outbound train movement has been halted.

Chicago Fire officials said 34 passengers were being checked out, but no one had been transported to a hospital shortly before 4 p.m.

The front car of the train derailed but was still upright, Metra said.

The train was scheduled to arrive at Chicago Union Station at 3:48 p.m.

The length of the delay is unknown, but extensive delays are expected.