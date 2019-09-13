CHICAGO (CBS) — A SouthWest Service Metra train derailed Friday afternoon after striking a semi truck near Wrightwood around 3:20 p.m., Metra confirmed.
The incident happened south of Western off Columbus, north of the Wrightwood stop.
Metra officials say the semi was using a private crossing at the Norfolk Southern landers yard.
Inbound and outbound train movement has been halted.
METRA train versus semi southwest highway west of western. 34 passengers being checked out So far no transports. pic.twitter.com/7yxTHm1UZt
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 13, 2019
Chicago Fire officials said 34 passengers were being checked out, but no one had been transported to a hospital shortly before 4 p.m.
The front car of the train derailed but was still upright, Metra said.
The duration of this delay is unknown; crews are on the scene. Passengers looking to ride SWS Line may want to consider utilizing the Rock Island Line or Heritage Corridor Line.
Rock Island schedules: https://t.co/tTwWF0SKYw
Heritage Corridor schedules: https://t.co/yKoKVuurx1 https://t.co/WIEEM8OLZ9
— Metra SWS (@metraSWS) September 13, 2019
The train was scheduled to arrive at Chicago Union Station at 3:48 p.m.
The length of the delay is unknown, but extensive delays are expected.