CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain has cleared out of the Chicago area, but not before soaking the city and suburbs following back-to-back nights of storms.

Flooding is a concern in the northern suburbs, because the soil was already waterlogged from heavy rains that moved through Wednesday night, before more downpours came through one night later.

Some suburbs got nearly 5 inches of rain Wednesday night, with a second round of heavy rain adding to flooding concerns early Friday. Another 3 to 5 inches of rain could have fallen in some areas overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Fire crews in Waukegan rescued one family from a flooded home. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Elsewhere, police were forced to close part of Route 41 in Lake Forest, after the viaduct at Route 60 was flooded.

Heavy rain also forced authorities to close the underpass at Route 41 and Deerpath in Lake Forest due to flooding, with several feet of water covering the area, making it impassable for vehicles.

Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Covelli said lots of other roads are flooded in the northern suburbs.

“The two days of rain certainly have added up, and compounded. We have numerous roads closed throughout Lake County, primarily in the northeast quadrant, but as far south as central Lake County in the Libertyville and Grayslake areas. Wadsworth was hit very bad, Lake Forest. So travel this morning is not going to be easy for a lot of commuters,” he said.

Covelli said drivers should stop if they come to a flooded viaduct.

“Turn around, don’t drown. That’s a phrase that’s really important on a day like today. It’s not worth risking your life or injuring yourself trying to drive through a flooded roadway,” he said. “On that note, you’re likely to destroy your car if it doesn’t kill you by drowning.”

As of 7:30 a.m., ComEd said nearly 7,000 customers were without power, including more than 3,000 in Cook County alone. Hundreds more also were without power in DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry, and Winnebago counties.