(CBS) — The Chicago Bears travel to Colorado to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m.
Here are five facts you need to know about the teams:
HELLO, FANGIO: The Bears are making their first trip to Denver since 2011 (a 13-10 OT win by the Broncos) and will be facing their old defensive coordinator in head coach Vic Fangio. Fangio spent four seasons as Chicago’s defensive coordinator from 2015-2018.
SERIES RECORD: The teams are meeting for first time in regular season since a 2015 Soldier Field game, a 17-15 victory by Denver. Denver holds slight edge in all-time series, 8-7.
TRUBISKY V. AFC TEAMS: Quarterball Mitchell Trubisky is 5-2 in seven career starts against AFC opponents, including 3-1 on the road, completing 61.2 percent (123 of 201 passes) with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
AFTER A LOSS: Bears head coach Matt Nagy is 3-1 in his career after a loss. (The Bears fell to Green Bay in the NFL season opener last Thursday.)
HOME WINNERS: This is the home opener for Denver, and they always play well. Denver boasts a 45-13-1 (.771) all-time record in home openers, including a 17-1 mark in its last 18 such games. That’s when Empower Field at Mile High opened in 2001.