CHICAGO (CBS)– A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood early Saturday morning.
According to Chicago police, the 23-year-old was sitting in the driver’s side of a parked vehicle as his friends exited the car. Another vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
The victim was struck multiple times in the head and body, police said.
He was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition.
There is currently no one in custody.
Area South detectives are investigating.