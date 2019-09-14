CHICAGO (CBS) — A flash flood watch has been issued for northern counties in the Chicago area until 10 a.m. Sunday.
Counties affected include Cook, DeKalb, DuPage Kane, Lake and McHenry.
A brief disturbance will move through the area Saturday night bringing a chance for a few quick thunderstorms.
These storms would not normally lead to a flash flood watch, but due to recent heavy rains saturating the ground and already full rivers, some flash flooding could be possible.
Storms may linger into very early Sunday but should clear out for a nice rest of Sunday.