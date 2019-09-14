CHICAGO (CBS) — Flood warnings and road closures in Lake County have people in the area watching river levels.

Neighbors in the Gurnee area are no strangers to this kind of flooding. As a result, sandbags are lined up at the ready.

There was not a lot of activity in the area as of 7 p.m. Saturday, but that could change depending on what happens into the evening and overnight.

This all comes after the county received heavy rainfall over the past week. The excess water added to the Des Plaines River has some areas overflowing and leading to flooded yards and some home damage.

The county fielded a handful of property damage complaints between homes and businesses, adding up to about 100 properties that could be at risk there.

Roads are also a big concern going forward as the impact of flood waters is shutting down some travel in Gurnee including Illinois Route 132 from Illinois Route 21 to O’Plaine Road; Old Grand Avenue from Illinois Route 132 to First Street; and O’Plaine Road from Illinois Route 132 to Old Grand Avenue.

Water on these roads can stall a car or prove deadly.

Residents are also warned that if they have basement flooding they should be especially careful and consider shutting off their utilities, especially electricity, before shutting it out.

Hundreds along the Fox River and Chain O’Lakes are also receiving a warning that rising water levels could result in property damage and road closures there as well.