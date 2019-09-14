CHICAGO (CBS) — Joliet police are searching for a gunman who shot a 16-year-old near the Mexican Independence Parade Saturday afternoon, police confirmed.
Just before 2 p.m. officers responded to Collins Street and Elwood Avenue to find the 16-year-old shot in the calf with non-life threatening injuries.
Surveillance video shows a gunman firing a handgun at the victim, who then runs east through an alley.
Police said the the suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic male with a thin build last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and blue jeans.
Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the photo is asked to call Det. Don McKinney at (815)724-3385 or the Joliet Investigation Unit at (815)724-3020. Anyone with information can also call Will County Crime Stoppers at (800)323-6734 or reach out online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ to remain anonymous.