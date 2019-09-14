



Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, 79, died Sept. 3.

Thursday an attorney representing Klopfer’s family contacted the Will County Coroner’s Office asking them to remove the 2,246 medically preserved remains.

“I was the one that instructed the attorneys who are handling the family’s estate to report it to the coroner’s office,” said attorney Kevin Bolger.

Bolger is a criminal defense lawyer representing Klopfer’s wife. He tells CBS 2 the family never knew about the remains until earlier this week.

“No one has any answers,” he said.

He said they don’t know why the remains were being kept or where they were stored.

“I’ve been doing this for over 40 years, and before that I was a Chicago policeman,” he said. “I thought I saw it all, and obviously I didn’t.”

Authorities said there is no evidence medical procedures were ever performed on the deceased doctor’s Crete property.

At one time, Klopfer had three abortion clinics in Indiana, including one in Gary.

His license was suspended in 2015 after accusations that he failed to report an abortion performed on a 13-year-old girl.

His wife’s attorney told CBS 2 loved ones are cooperating with investigators.

“They’re coping,” he said. “That’s about the best you can do under these circumstances.”