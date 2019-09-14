  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:River North, Tortoise Supper Club


CHICAGO (CBS)– The Tortoise Supper Club in River North is honoring the 100th anniversary of a special Steinway Grand Piano with a week-long celebration of Chicago music.

Tortoise Supper Club marketing manager Shelby Forsyth joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to discuss the history of the piano and the week-long celebration.

Forsyth said 100 years ago, a young girl was given a Steinway piano. Today it sits in Chicago Tourtoise Supper Club, located at 350 N. State St. The girl’s grandson now owns the piano.

The event to honor the Steinway centennial begins on Monday and runs through Saturday.

Every night of the week will be a different themed music night. The follow days include:

Monday: Ravinia Opera Night

Tuesday: Lyric Opera Stage Artists

Wednesday-Saturday: Various Jazz Events

There are food components as well. Forsyth said there are “throwback” menus that feature 1919 dishes, back when the piano was made.

Some of the items includes cocktails, soups and potpies.

A portion of the proceeds will got to Reach Teach Play, an arm of Ravinia that brings music to communities in Chicago, including Chicago Public Schools.