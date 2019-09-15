CHICAGO (CBS) — The office of Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) advised Beverly residents to use caution with their pets, after a rabid bat was found last week.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, a bat was found in the 9900 block of South Hoyne Avenue, O’Shea’s office said on Facebook. The bat was submitted for an exam and determined to be rabid by the Illinois State Public Health Laboratory, the alderman’s office said.
O’Shea’s office reminded residents to keep dogs, cats, and other pets on a leash when out of their homes.
Anyone with a pet without a current rabies vaccination should see a licensed veterinarian immediately to get one, the alderman’s office said.
People are also reminded not to handle any bats or other wild animals. Anyone who finds bats should call the city at 311 to report to Animal Control.