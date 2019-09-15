CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line service was suspended for hours Sunday night, after someone was hit and killed by a train.
A person was struck by a train late Sunday at the LaSalle Blue Line subway stop, at LaSalle Street and Ida B. Wells Drive.
Police said a man jumped in front of the train and his death was a suicide.
CHECK: CTA Updates
Trains were halted between the Grand stop at Milwaukee and Grand avenues and Halsted Street, and the Racine stop at Racine Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway, for hours afterward. Trains were operating only between O’Hare and Grand, and between Racine and Forest Park.
By the 9 p.m. hour, service had fully resumed on the Blue Line. But the CTA warned that residual delays persisted.