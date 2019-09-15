CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday warned of a burglary suspect who has been targeting seniors in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
Police said the man pulls up in a black Jeep with Illinois license plate BG 35981 and knocks on the doors of elderly residents, telling them of purported damage on their property with the purpose of getting into their homes.
The suspect struck at 4 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of West Pershing Road, police said.
Police described the suspect as a white male standing 5 feet to 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He is between 50 and 60 years old, police said.
Neighbors are advised to be cautious if someone approaches for home repair or property damage, keep the perimeter of any property well-lit, report suspicious activity immediately, keep doors and windows secured, immediately fix any broken windows, doors, or locks, and save and make a copy of any video surveillance for responding detectives.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.