CHICAGO (CBS) — The Blackhawks Annual Training Camp Festival kicked off on Sunday at the United Center.

That, of course, means hockey season is just around the corner.

Fans were lined up at the stadium for a chance to see their favorite Blackhawks players in action.

The morning rain moved the outdoor portion of the festival to inside the arena. But that didn’t put a damper on the fun.

Along with the music and entertainment, fans could watch the players hit the ice for a friendly scrimmage.

The scrimmage featured a nice penalty shot goal by Alex Nylander around goalie Matt Tomkins. New defenseman Olli Maatta also scored a pair of goals.

The fans got their first look at the huge new center ice scoreboard. Kids even got to ride the Zamboni.

“Things like this where they interact with the fans and allow the kids to get up close and personal with the players, I think, is what helps,” said Blackhawks fan Mike Kopecky.

“We really get to see the team play itself, as what the 2019-2020 Blackhawks are going to be,” said Blackhawks fan Nick Cabral.

Head Coach Jeremy Colliton thanked the fans for their support.

“It means a lot,” he said. “You know, it shows people care for the players. I know they really appreciate it – just to have a game-like atmosphere – you know, it’s a scrimmage, basically, right? It shows how much people care about the team, so I’m grateful for that.”