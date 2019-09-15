



— A stormy Sunday with more rain extended a wet weekend – and that was the last thing people who live along the Des Plaines River needed.

As CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported, hundreds were on alert late Sunday afternoon, keeping an eye on flood warnings, water damage, and other dangers. But it has not turned out to be as bad as some initially feared.

On Sunday afternoon, Lake County officials commented that the situation could have been much worse. But the bulk of the rain Saturday night into Sunday morning never quite surfaced in some of the flooding areas.

Nonetheless, the Des Plaines River continued to swell in Lincolnshire. That was the result of heavy rains last week that spilled into yards, properties, and nearby roadways.

Lake County said up to about 100 properties, both homes and businesses, continued to be at risk of water damage Sunday.

A handful of roadways have also been closed off in Lincolnshire and Gurnee for safety reasons.

Lake County anticipated Sunday that the Des Plaines River will continue to flood, and will then recede on Monday.

Neighbors said they have seen worse in the past. But many in the area are concerned in the present that the worst might not be over yet.

“It makes me a little bit uncomfortable, because the water is treacherous, and it always finds its way to create a path,” said neighbor Margie Grabowska.

Grabowska said there was no danger to her home personally, and her family’s cars were parked higher up on the street.

“It’s just that when this is over, we’re definitely going to be breathing a little easier,” she said.

Lake County added that the hundreds of properties near the Fox River and Chain O’Lakes all continue to be at risk. That will be the case for several days.

There is some good news. CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis said the rain will not be coming again in the next several days.

Still, the Des Plaines and Fox rivers are swelling and are not expected to crest until late Monday or early Tuesday. Thus, some flood warnings along the rivers will be in place as late as 3 p.m. Friday.