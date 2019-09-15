CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.
According to Chicago police, the 34-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 400 block of West Fullerton Avenue just after 2 a.m. when a shots were fired from a red SUV.
Police said the victim got into a vehicle and was driven to a Red Line station where police and fire officials were summoned.
The victim was taken to Masonic Hospital in critical condition with gunshots wounds to his body.
No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.