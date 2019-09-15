  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Body Found In Pond, Matteson

MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) — A man was found dead in a pond in south suburban Matteson on Sunday, police said.

Police were called by a passerby who saw a body in the pond near Southwick Drive and Cicero Avenue, Matteson police Chief Michael Jones.

Officers and paramedics responded, swam out, and pulled the body of a 54-year-old man from the pond, Jones said.

The man had a fishing pack full of gear attached to his body, Jones said. Police were not releasing the man’s identity Sunday afternoon pending family notification.

Foul play is not suspected, and a death investigation has been launched, Jones said.