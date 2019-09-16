CHICAGO (CBS) – A 43-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in the Near North neighborhood.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Ohio and Wabash shortly before 2 a.m., after receiving reports that an individual had been struck by a vehicle.
Police say the victim was crossing Ohio Street in the middle of the block when he was struck by a white Toyota SUV that was heading east on Ohio.
He was transported to Northwestern where he was pronounced.
The driver of the SUV fled in an unknown direction and was not in custody Monday morning.
The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.