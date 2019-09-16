CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded late Monday afternoon in the South Deering neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue, police said.
The boy was on the street when an assailant he did not know came up, pulled a gun, and demanded money, police said.
The assailant took miscellaneous property from the boy and shot him, striking him once in the arm, police said.
The assailant fled south from the scene. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Area South detectives were investigating Monday night.