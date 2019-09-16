CHICAGO (CBS) — A former teacher in Carpentersville has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two minors she knew.
Lindsey P. Anderson, 31, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse this past Friday, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office.
Prosecutors said between July 2013 and May 2015. Anderson sexually assaulted two victims who were both under 18 at the time. Anderson knew both victims and had been their teacher in the past, but was not their teacher when the crimes took place, prosecutors said.
Anderson, of Geneva, was employed at the time at Carpentersville Middle School and worked as a coach at Dundee-Crown High School, prosecutors said.
“Ms. Anderson leveraged her position as a teacher to gain these victims’ trust and then selfishly took advantage of that trust. As a teacher, she was in a position of authority and clearly knew that what she did was wrong and harmful to these children,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in a news release. “Her felony conviction and upcoming prison sentence should send a clear message of the consequences of this type of behavior.”
Anderson faces between four and 22 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for life, prosecutors said. She remains free on $10,000 bond until her sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6.