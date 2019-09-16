



Investigators have returned to the Will County home of an abortion doctor who died last week, leaving behind more than 2,200 fetal remains on his property.

Last week, an attorney for Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s family contacted the Will County Coroner’s office, asking them to remove the 2,246 medically preserved remains they found while going through the doctor’s personal property.

Authorities said there is no evidence medical procedures were ever performed on the deceased doctor’s Crete property.

Klopfer, 79, died earlier this month.

At one time, Klopfer ran three abortion clinics in Indiana, but his license was suspended in 2015, after accusations he failed to report an abortion performed on a 13-year-old girl. All throughout, he said he had done nothing wrong.

Will County Sheriff’s detectives have been working with the county coroner and state’s attorney to investigate the fetal remains found on Klopfer’s property. Authorities have not said what the remains were doing there, if it involved anything criminal, or how long they had been there.

“Until we collectively have completed the investigation no further information will be given,” Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer stated in an email Monday morning.

An attorney for Klopfer’s family has distanced them from the doctor, saying, “they are victims here, too.”

Kevin Bolger, a criminal defense attorney representing Klopfer’s wife, said the family never knew about the remains until last week. He said they don’t know why the remains were being kept on the property, or where they were stored.

“I’ve been doing this for over 40 years, and before that I was a Chicago policeman. I thought I saw it all, and obviously I didn’t,” Bolger said.

Bolger said Klopfer’s family is cooperating with the investigation.

“They’re coping. You know, that’s about the best you can under these circumstances,” he said.