CHICAGO (CBS) – Big developments are taking place at the Will County home of a controversial abortion doctor, where 2,200 fetal remains were uncovered there.

Investigators returned to the home on Monday. CBS 2’s Chris Tye has the latest.

Lawmakers in Indiana, where the doctor spent most of his career, are calling for a deep investigation of what exactly happened inside the doctor’s garage. To make sure it similar remains are similarly mishandled.

Four days after the first discovery, Will County crime scene investigators were back at the garage of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer Monday, looking for more remains. None were found.

The family’s attorney said the 2,200 remains discovered last week were all sealed inside plastic bags, along with preservatives, then boxed and stacked on top of one another in the garage.

A garage, his widow said, she hadn’t been inside in years.

The doctor, who died September 3, made the Crete Township property his home for the last 29 years. At some point, and it’s unclear when, he started bringing work home.

The osteopathic physician had performed abortions, mostly in Indiana, for decades.

CBS 2 uncovered his medical license was revoked in 2015 for “failure to keep abreast of current professional theory or practice.”

As for the practice of taking the remains home?

It’s considered medical waste. The state of Illinois demands that such material “will be handled in a safe and responsible manner.” Not kept, as sources CBS 2, near the garage of the doctor’s home.

While CBS 2 was told there’s no evidence that surgeries were performed there, little else is known about how the material was stored, transported or who the women were.

Sources tell CBS 2, the doctor’s family has been cooperating, and maintained they never knew Dr. Klopfer used their home as an illegal storage facility for his practice.

The Will County Coroner’s Office has those remains. CBS 2 spoke with Planned Parenthood who said the organization never worked with the doctor.

His license to practice in the state of Illinois expired in the 1990s.