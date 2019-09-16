CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in northwest Indiana are searching for a mother of two who has been missing for nearly a week.
Cintya Corral was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday in Lake Station, Indiana, according to a missing person flyer posted on Facebook by police in neighboring Hobart.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and black shorts. She is 5-foot-5 and 175 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Her brother, Rene Martinez, said she has two children – a 5-month-old and a 3-year-old.
Police said they have located her vehicle, but not her purse. Martinez said she was using her father’s car to run some errands on Wednesday, but didn’t return. He said police found children’s clothing, diapers, and food she had purchased from Walmart in the car.
Martinez said his sister never has gone missing before, and would not leave her children.
Authorities said anyone with information on Corral’s whereabouts should call Lake Station police at 219-962-1186, or Hobart police at 219-942-1125.