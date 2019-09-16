CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were searching Monday night for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since earlier in the day from the West Rogers Park neighborhood.
Tia Carter was last seen earlier Monday in the 6300 block of North Richmond Street, police said. She also frequents the area of Keeler and West End avenues in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.
Tia is a black female with black hair and brown eyes and a medium complexion. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.