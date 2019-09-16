Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Expected To Be Out At Least 5 To 7 Days After Ankle SprainCubs slugger and first baseman Anthony Rizzo is expected to be out for at least five to seven days after spraining his ankle while playing the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Bears Not Shy About Showing Their Pride After Sunday's WinBears Kyle Fuller and Charles Leno, Jr. talked with students at Jordan Community School on the North Side about making the good decisions in life and staying on the right path. But their heads were still spinning over the roller coaster of emotions from their wild win over the Denver Broncos.

'Most Anticipated Night Game I Can Remember For Georgia' SEC On CBS Announcer Brad Nessler On Notre Dame-GeorgiaSEC on CBS announcer Brad Nessler discusses the anticipation for Saturday's Georgia Bulldogs-Notre Dame Fighting Irish matchup.

With Pineiro's Field Goal As Time Expires, Bears Snatch Victory From Jaws Of Defeat Against BroncosEddy Pineiro kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Chicago Bears a wild win over the Broncos and their former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose gutsy 2-point call 31 seconds earlier had given Denver the lead.

White Sox Fall Short To Mariners Via Walk-Off AgainJose Ruiz walked Tom Murphy with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners won via walk-off for the second straight game, beating the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Fans Turn Out For Blackhawks Training Camp FestivalThe Blackhawks Annual Training Camp Festival kicked off on Sunday at the United Center.