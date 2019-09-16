CHICAGO (CBS)– Police have released photos of the car wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Monday morning.
A 43-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Near North neighborhood.
Police are now searching for the driver of a white four-door Toyota Camry, possibly a 2102 to 2014. Police said the front end of the driver’s side may have damage as well as the side-view mirror.
The vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Lake Shore Drive from Grand Avenue, police said.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Ohio and Wabash shortly before 2 a.m., after receiving reports that an individual had been struck by a vehicle.
Police say the victim was crossing Ohio Street in the middle of the block when he was struck by a white Toyota SUV that was heading east on Ohio.
He was transported to Northwestern where he was pronounced.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.