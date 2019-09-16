CHICAGO (CBS) — The 53-year-old woman struck and killed by a vehicle in Deerfield Friday morning has been identified.
An autopsy performed Monday by the Lake County Coroner’s Office determined Lucinda Rondon-Stanley, of Evanston, died of blunt force injuries resulting from the accident in the Deerfields Bakery parking lot, at 813 N. Waukegan Rd. in Deerfield.
The driver of the vehicle initially left the scene of the accident. Police located the 68-year-old man shortly after while investigating; charges have not yet been filed.
Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper offered his sympathies and said his office, along with the Deerfield Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, continue to investigate the incident.
“We have been in close contact with Lucinda’s family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time,” Cooper said in a news release. “This is truly a tragedy.”