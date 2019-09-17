CHICAGO (CBS) — Amazon is hosting a nationwide job fair, looking to hire more than 30,000 people, including 400 new jobs for its office in downtown Chicago.
The job fair will include hiring events in Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Nashville, Seattle, and Arlington,Virginia, on Tuesday. The Chicago event opens at 11:30 a.m. at Vertiport Chicago on the Near West Side. You don’t have to register to take part; just show up, and bring a résumé if you can.
An Amazon spokesperson said the company has jobs for people with different skill sets, experience and education. The company is looking to fill openings in several areas, from its fulfillment centers to tech and data centers.
“I would encourage any candidate … be yourself. We’re really authentic. We look for people that have passions, that have taken risks, that have failed and learned things from it. Don’t feel like you have to put a patina of perfection on everything you do. Ask a lot of questions. Use this as an opportunity to really understand what you want to do,” Amazon corporate communications manager Allison Leader said.
Candidates can meet with recruiters to go over the interview process and get résumé advice.
Amazon wants to hire 500 people in Chicago for full-time and part-time work including 400 jobs in cloud computing, advertising, and business development at its downtown office.
The online retailer has said it is adding 70,000 square feet of new office space at its office at 227 W. Monroe St.