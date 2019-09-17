Cubs Go Into Game 2 Against Reds With 5 Wins, Kimbrel Improving, But Rizzo OutThe Cubs have responded to their “Code Red” playoff crisis by ripping off five straight wins coming into Tuesday night’s game against Cincinnati.

Chicago Fire Ablaze With Playoff Hopes, A Move And New Owner"A lot of good things happening around. The team is winning. Why not make the playoffs this year (and) not waiting for the future."

Baseball Report: MLB Wild Card Could Go Down To WireThe Wild Card race in both the American League and National League remain very close going into the last couple weeks of the season.

3-Run Homer For Schwarber As Cubs Beat Reds, Win 5th StraightKyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer and made a diving catch in left field, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

White Sox Take 2-0 Lead In Second, But Fall To First-Place Minnesota TwinsJose Berrios pitched into the eighth inning to win his second straight start, Mitch Garver hit a go-ahead double and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox Monday night.

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Expected To Be Out At Least 5 To 7 Days After Ankle SprainCubs slugger and first baseman Anthony Rizzo is expected to be out for at least five to seven days after spraining his ankle while playing the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.