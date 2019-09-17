CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s been a lot of smoke from the Chicago Fire lately, both on and off the pitch.
With the team’s win over FC Dallas last weekend, the Fire now sit three points out of an Eastern Conference playoff spot with just three matches left on the schedule.
And the arrival of new owner Joe Mansueto, along with the finalization of next season’s move back to Soldier Field, the changes have the Fire stoked.
“It definitely gives us a sense of pride, to really perform for him. Obviously moving downtown we have a bright future to look forward to,” said Fire forward CJ Sapong. “It gives everybody a little extra pep, everybody wants to perform and prove that this team deserves this opportunity.”
“A lot of good things happening around. The team is winning. Why not make the playoffs this year (and) not waiting for the future,” said head coach Veljko Paunovic.
The Chicago Fire can take a step towards the postseason with a win at Cincinnati before the team plays its final home game.