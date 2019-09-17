CHICAGO (CBS) — Charles “Soji” Thomas, 23, has been reported missing from the Irving Park neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, Thomas was last seen leaving his residence in the 3800 block of North Springfield Avenue.
According to a website believed to be created by the missing man’s family Thomas is considered at risk due to bipolar disorder. He has not taken his medication.
Police said the missing man is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 180 pounds.
Thomas was last seen wearing workout clothing and carrying a light brown backpack. He is possibly wearing dark sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.