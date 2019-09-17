  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Illinois, Irving Park, Missing Man, missing people Chicago, Missing Person


CHICAGO (CBS) — Charles “Soji” Thomas, 23, has been reported missing from the Irving Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, Thomas was last seen leaving his residence in the 3800 block of North Springfield Avenue.

Credit: CPD

According to a website believed to be created by the missing man’s family Thomas is considered at risk due to bipolar disorder. He has not taken his medication.

Police said the missing man is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 180 pounds.

Thomas was last seen wearing workout clothing and carrying a light brown backpack. He is possibly wearing dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.