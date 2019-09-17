CHICAGO (CBS) — Families escaped huge flames overnight as a fire jumped from home to home in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
The fire started shortly before midnight Monday night in the back of a 1 ½-story home near Cermak and Keeler.
One neighbor said he was just returning home when he noticed flames spreading to two neighboring buildings and was immediately concerned because elderly couples live in the affected homes.
“These are all older people. They’ve been over here for over 40-50 years. When I first moved over here like five, six years ago, they were here. So all these people are good people,” Taj Newson said.
The Chicago Fire Department said everyone was able to escape safely.
No injuries were reported, but several people were left homeless because of the fire.