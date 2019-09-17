Cubs' Win Streak Over As They Fall To Cincinnati Reds In Game 2The Chicago Cubs were shut down by Sonny Gray and two relievers Tuesday night, falling to the Cincinnati Reds in a loss that hurt their playoff positioning.

Cubs Take To Twitter To Find Boy's Family After He's Spotted In Makeshift Nico Hoerner Jersey; Man Tweets Back That It's His SonThe Chicago Cubs on Tuesday tweeted a photo of a little boy in a T-shirt that was hand-drawn to resemble a Nico Hoerner jersey.

Cubs Go Into Game 2 Against Reds With 5 Wins, Kimbrel Improving, But Rizzo OutThe Cubs have responded to their “Code Red” playoff crisis by ripping off five straight wins coming into Tuesday night’s game against Cincinnati.

Chicago Fire Ablaze With Playoff Hopes, A Move And New Owner"A lot of good things happening around. The team is winning. Why not make the playoffs this year (and) not waiting for the future."

Baseball Report: MLB Wild Card Could Go Down To WireThe Wild Card race in both the American League and National League remain very close going into the last couple weeks of the season.

3-Run Homer For Schwarber As Cubs Beat Reds, Win 5th StraightKyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer and made a diving catch in left field, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.