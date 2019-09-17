CHICAGO (CBS) — A man escaped from police custody and remained at large Tuesday night, police said.
Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Frank Sykes, 23, was arrested in the 7500 block of South Halsted Street, police said.
Officers stopped Sykes after they saw him riding a bicycle on the sidewalk and almost hitting a pedestrian, police said. They found that he had a handgun, police said.
After a brief struggle, police placed Sykes into custody. While he was being taken to the police station, he kicked and damaged the rear door of the police vehicle, police said.
Sykes escaped from a transport van that was taking him from the police station to the Cook County Jail at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday and remained at large Tuesday night, police said.
Sykes, of the 400 block of East 46th Street, was felony charged with unlawful use of a weapon and criminal damage to government property, and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a police officer. He was also cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk, police said.