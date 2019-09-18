CHICAGO (CBS) — It isn’t even legal yet, but there are some new, strict rules in the works for recreational marijuana smokers.

One is no sales in downtown Chicago.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas is looking into how that plan compares to other cities with legal marijuana.

Where will the green stuff get the green light?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has divided the city into seven zones for recreational marijuana sales. She said seven dispensaries should be allowed in each zone, but the central business district, including the Mag Mile, should be off limits.

The only U.S. city bigger than Chicago with legal pot is L.A., where downtown is not off limits, but there are some restrictions throughout the city.

The city of Los Angeles caps how many businesses can sell marijuana based largely on the population of the neighborhood.

In one West L.A. area, for example, the city will only allow six recreational dispensaries. But in Hollywood, the city will allow up to 21 dispensaries and already authorized 14.

L.A. said despite this, there are still a lot of illegal dispensaries in the city without licenses. The city also said you can’t sell cannabis within 700 feet of a school, public park, rehab facility or another dispensary.

Lightfoot has proposed a ban within 500 feet of schools and within any designated residential zoning district. She added that dispensaries should be at least 1,500 feet apart from each other.

There are similar rules in the city of Seattle. But dispensaries are allowed in downtown Seattle with some exceptions.

Seattle said recreational marijuana sales are off limits at their downtown harbor fronts and in the famous Pike Place market district. The city of Seattle passed its ordinance seven years ago and today, there are 29 retail dispensaries in Seattle.

Lightfoot also said under her plan, public marijuana consumption would be illegal.