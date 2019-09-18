Cubs Under Pressure Going Into Game 3 Vs. Cincinnati

Piñeiro Kicking Up Great Expections After Heart-Stopping Win"I didn't think this would come this soon but it's a good feeling. It was an emotional kick from what everybody has been through, honestly, it was just an amazing feeling."

Study Reveals Blackhawks Legend Stan Mikita Suffered CTEA posthumous study of Stan Mikita's brain shows the hockey Hall of Famer suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy at the time of his death a year ago.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: In Need Of A QB? Andy Dalton Could Be Your AnswerThe Bengals quarterback has put up impressive numbers in his first two games under Zac Taylor and could help replace your injured QB.

White Sox Bullpen Blows Two Extra-Inning Leads In 9-8 Loss To TwinsThe Minnesota Twins feted their fourth walk-off win in this remarkable season with a bath of water and bubble gum for Ronald Torreyes, whose bases-loaded hit by pitch in the three-run 12th inning brought them one step closer to their first American League Central title in nine years.

Cubs' Win Streak Over As They Fall To Cincinnati Reds In Game 2The Chicago Cubs were shut down by Sonny Gray and two relievers Tuesday night, falling to the Cincinnati Reds in a loss that hurt their playoff positioning.