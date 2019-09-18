CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was shot and the other stabbed during a fight in the West Pullman neighborhood Wednesday evening, police said.
The incident happened at 6:38 p.m. in the 11900 block of South LaSalle Street, police said.
A 27-year-old man shot a 28-year-old man in the abdomen, police said. The 27-year-old gunman also suffered stab wounds to the face, police said.
Both the suspect and the victim were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and the suspect was in custody, police said.
Area South detectives were investigating.